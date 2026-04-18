C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics are the number one team heading into the play-offs of the Co-operators General Insurance BABA Premier League as the season reaches the business end.

Last night, City United Celtics defeated NSC Tridents to close out the regular season with an impressive 13–1 record.

In the night’s other game, Burger King Clapham Bulls got the better of Island Care Ambulance Service and Body By ‘B’ Lakers.

Here’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce with the action.