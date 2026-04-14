Celtics head into BABA playoffs with best record

C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics have virtually sewn up the top seed spot for the playoffs of the Co-operators General Insurance BABA Premier League.

With only one regular season game remaining, the Celtics have broken their tie with Fusionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers after winning their top-of-the-table clash at the Barbados Community College Gym last night.

The Celtics currently have a 12-1 record, with their final regular season game against the struggling NSC Tridents, while the Cavs, with an 11-2 record, will take on the relegation-bound Warrens All Stars.