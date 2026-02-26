Central Bank assures public BIMPay platform is secure

The Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dr. Kevin Greenidge, is assuring the public that the upgraded BIMPay platform is safe, secure and designed to protect users.

Responding to concerns about cybersecurity, Dr. Greenidge said advanced fraud detection and monitoring systems are in place.

However, he stressed that technology alone is not enough, noting that public education remains critical.

Dr. Greenidge was speaking during the Strategic Financial Leadership for SME Growth in Barbados forum at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The Governor added that even when errors occur, users have recourse. BIMPay now facilitates instant transfers between accounts, with future phases set to include Government payments and, eventually, regional integration.