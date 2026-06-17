Central Bank Governor apologises and discloses BiMPay costs

After a heated backlash to his refusal to disclose the cost of the BiMPay system, Central Bank Governor Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge is apologising and releasing the figures.

In a statement issued this evening, Dr. Greenidge revealed the budgeted amount and how much has been spent.

Dr. Greenidge says he regrets his response when asked about the costs at a recent media conference.

The Central Bank Governor also speaks about the continued challenges some people are experiencing connecting to the BiMPay app.