Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge, has made it clear that Barbados’ instant payment system, BIMPay, was ready to be launched on June 12.

He also indicated that some of the issues associated with the system are not the Central Bank’s responsibility.

Dr. Greenidge said, for example, that the delayed payment of June salaries and pensions was largely attributed to incorrect formatting in payroll files submitted to banks, rather than any issues with the BiMPay network itself.

He made the position clear during a recent press conference.