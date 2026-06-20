Central Bank prioritising payroll issues amid BimPay rollout

The Barbados Bankers Association has reacted to the Central Bank’s declaration that BimPay is not responsible for ongoing payroll issues.

According to the Association, most of the early issues experienced following the June 12 launch of BimPay, the new national payment platform, have been resolved.

The Central Bank said that, in the cases brought to its attention, the delays relate to account information submitted in a format that does not meet the validation requirements for processing through BimPay.

In a statement issued late this evening, the Central Bank said ensuring that every affected employee is paid remains its immediate priority, and it continues to treat the matter accordingly.

The Bank said it is also treating next week’s Government and private sector payrolls as a priority and is working with financial institutions and employers to ensure those payments are checked and ready before payday.

The Central Bank has put immediate measures and twice-daily oversight in place and will remain engaged until salaries are flowing normally.

It said participating banks and credit unions have been required to work directly with employers to check and correct payroll information before payments are sent.

Banks have also been instructed not to charge employees any fees connected with these corrections.