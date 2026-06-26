The Central Bank of Barbados is working to complete the remaining outstanding salary payments.

In a release this afternoon, the Bank said the matter remains a priority.

Of approximately 27,366 salary payments for Central Government, the Barbados Revenue Authority and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, 27,206 have now been paid.

The release said that, in the statutory corporations, the position is broadly similar, with most workers having now received their salaries.

The Bank said it sincerely apologises to those workers who have not yet received their salaries and recognises the financial and personal distress this has caused. Resolving the remaining outstanding payments remains a priority.

The Bank says it is in constant communication with the commercial banks to ensure that all outstanding payments to private sector employees are expedited.

The issue relates mainly to the formatting and validation of account information in payroll files.

Under BiMPay, payment files must contain valid account information before upload because payments are processed instantly. This is a significant operational change, and all parties are working to complete the remaining corrections.