The Channell Woodstock football team has received added incentive following their victory in the final of the National Peace Programme Tournament held recently.

Sponsor Channell Enterprises Ltd. and Tri-Mart Inc. presented the team with prizes following their success.

The National Peace Programme Football Tournament started on July 21st and featured 24 teams in four groups of six and was staged at two grounds, Valerie and Bayville Playing Fields.

The tournament was hosted by the St. Michael South and St. Michael South Central constituencies, which fall under MPs Kirk Humphrey and Marsha Caddle.

Woodstock won three matches and drew one en route to the final, where they met Bonnents in the big showdown, prevailing 2-1 in that match-up to lift the trophy.

CEO and Managing Director of Channell Enterprises Ltd. and Tri-Mart Inc., Ronald Catlyn, says they are committed to helping develop the Brittons Hill community.

Operations Manager Namita Griffith says the company has been sponsoring Woodstock for the past five years and is pleased with their success.

Woodstock Coach Ricky Barnes says his aim is to collect more silverware in future tournaments.