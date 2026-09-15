The Chapman Challenge is being positioned as a new pathway for young Barbadians between the ages of 10 and 24.

The initiative is aimed at helping young people identify their goals and connect them with the mentorship and skills they need to achieve them.

Chairman of the Chapman Challenge, Senator Andrew Niles, says the programme is not designed around a one-size-fits-all approach.

He says the initiative will cater to young people at different stages, including Explorers, Builders and Leaders.

Senator Niles adds that the aim is to provide mentorship, discipline and the support needed to help young people reach their goals.