Chapman Challenge launch to cause traffic delays

His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic will launch the Chapman Challenge tomorrow at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

Numerous buses with schoolchildren will be escorted from Frederick Smith Secondary School, Deighton Griffith Secondary School, and Four Square, St Philip, to the Gymnasium.

As a result, organisers say that from 9:00 a.m. until the completion of the launch, motorists should expect some traffic delays along the various routes.

These include the ABC Highway between the JTC Ramsay and Errol Barrow roundabouts; Upton Road; Sargeant’s Village; Forde’s Road; and Wildey Main Road.

Police officers will be deployed to assist with traffic management.