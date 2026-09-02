Hundreds of young people are expected to be part of the first cohort of the Chapman Challenge Initiative.

That youth development programme, aimed at providing structured pathways for young people between the ages of 10 and 24, will be launched on September 23.

It is being spearheaded by the Office of the President.

Chairman of the Chapman Challenge, Senator Andrew Niles, is calling on Barbadians to sign up to be mentors.

He was speaking on CBC TV8’s Morning Barbados.

Senator Niles says the mentors will receive training that will be made available by the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, starting early next month.