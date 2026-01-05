Chef warns: Barbados’ traditional dishes at risk of disappearing

Director of Cook Caribbean, Adrian Cumberbatch, says that within the next 20 years many of the island’s culinary traditions could cease to exist.

He believes Barbados’ national dish may also become extinct, as it has become increasingly expensive to purchase.

Chef Cumberbatch says, as a result, many entities will price themselves out of the market.

He adds that, sadly, traditional dishes are likely to be replaced by fast food.

Mr.Cumberbatch, who is also an executive chef, notes that while fast food offers convenience, it is unhealthy.