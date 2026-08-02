The Chefette Fun Run has generated $140,000 to benefit five local charities.

The announcement was made during a recent media briefing at Chefette headquarters, as the annual activity continues to receive strong support.

T-shirt sales from the 4,500 participants will benefit the Aunty Olga Needy Children’s Fund, Variety, Precious Touch Foundation, the Young Women’s Christian Association, the Eden Lodge Charitable Trust and the Fishers of Men Charity.

Managing Director of the Chefette Group, Ryan Haloute, says he is delighted that the company can make an impact on the lives of so many.

Platinum sponsor Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, along with representatives from some of the charities, explained how the funds will assist with their various programmes.