Barbados has added another silver medal to its tally at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, thanks to an impressive performance from surfer Chelsea Tuach.

Tuach battled her way into the women’s shortboard final but had to settle for second place after Costa Rica’s Rachel Aguero claimed the gold medal.

Aguero posted a winning score of 10.50, while Tuach finished with 7.33.

In the swimming pool, Jake Chee-A-Tow kept Barbados’ hopes alive by booking a place in tonight’s final of the men’s 200-metre butterfly.

He secured qualification after finishing second in Heat One in a time of two minutes, 11.02 seconds.

However, there was disappointment for the rest of the Barbadian swimmers, as Amani Millar narrowly missed out on a place in the men’s 100-metre freestyle final, while Heidi Stoute and Danielle Treasure also failed to advance in the women’s 100-metre freestyle.

Meanwhile, Barbados suffered a tough outing in the men’s hockey competition, falling 5-0 to Trinidad and Tobago in their Group A encounter.