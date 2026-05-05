Chief Education Officer responds to concerns over lessons culture

Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw is responding to concerns that lessons have become mandatory for students to perform well in examinations.

Spokesperson for a group of concerned parents, Paula-Ann Moore, suggests that lessons have, in some cases, become a replacement for routine teaching.

Ms. Moore argues that not all parents can afford to pay for extra lessons.

In response, the Chief Education Officer says that because some parents are determined to go all out to ensure their children attend certain secondary schools, the lessons culture has become increasingly popular.

However, she also defended teachers, stating that they are putting in one hundred and ten per cent when it comes to preparing students for the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination, CXC examinations and others.