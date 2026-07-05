There is serious concern tonight that human activity is the primary driver of the surge in bushfires across the island.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard says the main culprit is the indiscriminate burning of household rubbish.

In an interview with CBC News, Mr. Maynard said this human habit is exacerbated by prolonged dry spells and periods of excessive heat.

He said that while there have been fewer grass fires in recent weeks, they continue to pose a major challenge for fire officers.

Mr. Maynard is therefore appealing to all Barbadians to avoid burning rubbish and unnecessary open flames.