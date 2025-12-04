The Honourable Faith Marshall-Harris is pleased to be bestowed the Order of the Republic national award for distinguished work to improve the lives of children in Barbados and around the world.

Days after President of Barbados, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, presented her with the award at the Independence and Republic Day Ceremonial Parade and National Awards, the child rights expert says it is wonderful to have her work, commitment and passion acknowledged in her own country.

The member of the United Nations Committee on Rights of the Child tells CBC News international accolades and recognitions do not resonate as much as the national honour.

The Honourable Marshall-Harris received the award for her outstanding service in child protection and justice, sterling contributions to elevating coronial standards and introducing transformative juvenile reforms, and exceptional leadership and advocacy to strengthen legislation and safeguards for vulnerable children.

The advocate says she is particularly inspired to do even more for children after hearing President Bostic tell his story about moving from humble beginnings at Chapman Lane, the City, to State House.

And she is promising to throw her full support behind President Bostic’s Chapman Lane challenge to save at-risk youth.