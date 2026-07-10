Chinese Ambassador optimistic about Barbados’ rice industry

Rice production in Barbados has a bright future.

That observation was made by Chinese Ambassador to Barbados, His Excellency Zheng Bingkai, as he addressed the Golden Sickle Shared Food Harvest Ceremony at Pine Basin recently.

The Chinese envoy told the Business Report that all systems are go as Phase Three of the project between the Governments of China and Barbados, the Hunan-Inch Agricultural Group, and the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC) gets underway.