Barbados’ Government is being applauded for putting its people at the core of its policies and political plans.

The praise comes from Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Chen Chen.

He says the Government’s strong focus on looking after its citizens is similar to the approach taken in the People’s Republic of China.

Chen made the comment on today’s edition of Let’s Talk About It on Q100.7 FM, hosted by Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sanka Price.

The programme focused on examining the relationship between Barbados and China.

Since Barbados and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic ties, China has assisted the island in various ways, including in the areas of infrastructure and medicine.

The Chargé d’Affaires says the Chinese Navy hospital ship Ark Silk Road, which visited Barbados last December, treated more than 2,000 Barbadians over three days.

He says the eighth Chinese medical team is also doing a tremendous job helping to fill gaps at medical facilities, particularly the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Chinese Embassy in Barbados has marked the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, observed on October 1, with a reception.