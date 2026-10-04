Chinese Embassy marks 77th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China

The Chinese Embassy in Barbados has marked the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

A reception was held on September 28, with nearly 250 people in attendance.

Among the guests was Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Christopher Sinckler.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Chen Chen, highlighted China’s development and its cooperation with Barbados.

He says China is ready to deepen political mutual trust with Barbados, share development opportunities and expand practical cooperation.

Senator Sinckler congratulated the People’s Republic of China on its 77th anniversary and spoke highly of the achievements of China-Barbados cooperation across various fields.

He says Barbados is willing to work with China to take bilateral relations to a new level.