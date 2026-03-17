Christ Church Foundation and Combermere share BSSAC zonal titles

Christ Church Foundation won the girls’ title while Combermere claimed the boys’ trophy when the Barbados Light and Power Ltd. Esther Maynard/Shane Brathwaite Zone of the Dasani BSSAC 2026 concluded at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

On a day that saw 19 records fall, Foundation totalled 418 points to edge Combermere with 415.5 in the girls’ competition. Springer Memorial finished third with 370.5 points.

In the boys’ category, Combermere triumphed with 398 points, St Leonard’s Boys were second on 353, and Foundation placed third with 282 points.

Tomorrow is a rest day, with the action resuming on Thursday for day one in the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited Frank Blackman and Sada Williams Zone.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on some of the action.