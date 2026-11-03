Christ Church Foundation record 50-point win over Alexandra Published: November 3, 2026 | Updated: November 3, 2026 1 minute read Christ Church Foundation recorded a massive 50-point victory over Alexandra when the NSC Schools’ Basketball Competition continued recently at Church Hill. Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: England Lions cruise to eight-wicket victory over West Indies ANext: Road tennis showcased at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Related Stories 1 minute read Road tennis showcased at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting November 3, 2026 1 minute read England Lions cruise to eight-wicket victory over West Indies A November 3, 2026 1 minute read Sada Williams set for major coaching change ahead of new season November 2, 2026 1 minute read Biochar initiative aims to strengthen agricultural development November 2, 2026 1 minute read Paradise advance to PM Cup quarter-finals November 2, 2026 1 minute read Construction industry stakeholders highlight importance of resilience by design November 2, 2026 Top Stories Biochar initiative aims to strengthen agricultural development 1 Biochar initiative aims to strengthen agricultural development November 2, 2026 Construction industry stakeholders highlight importance of resilience by design 2 Construction industry stakeholders highlight importance of resilience by design November 2, 2026 Barbados Vocational Training Board celebrates latest cohort of graduates 3 Barbados Vocational Training Board celebrates latest cohort of graduates November 2, 2026 Carols by Candlelight set to return this Christmas 4 Carols by Candlelight set to return this Christmas November 2, 2026