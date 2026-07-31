Christ Church Foundation will clash with Coleridge and Parry in the final of the Student Revolving Loan Fund BCA Under-15 Cricket Tournament.

Foundation got the better of Milo Lodge in their semi-final at Mapp Hill today on first innings points, as the contest ended in a draw.

Replying to Foundation’s first innings total of 190, Lodge were bowled out for 183 in 50.3 overs.

Kymani Inniss finished unbeaten on 64, including four fours, while Kymani Clarke took 4-41.

CBC’s Damien Best was there for the first session on day two.

Meanwhile, at the Desmond Haynes Oval in the second semi-final, Coleridge and Parry advanced to the final by securing a first innings lead over The Alleyne School.

Scores: The Alleyne School 110; Coleridge and Parry 138 all out. Shaquan Parris scored 66, while Catourie Sobers took 6-30.