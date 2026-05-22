Christ Church man remanded on drug charges

A Christ Church man has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds on several drug-related charges.

He is 50-year-old Marvin Selwyn Walcott of Bamboo Road, St. Lawrence.

Walcott has been charged with possession of 78 kilogrammes of cannabis, trafficking, and intent to supply the illegal drug, all allegedly committed on May 15th.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $312,000.

Walcott appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John today in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He is scheduled to reappear on May 29th.