A 21-year-old Christ Church man has been remanded to prison after appearing in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on murder and rape charges.

Police say Shazan Deron Marshall of Parish Land, Christ Church, has been charged with the murder of Cammeron Ifill, allegedly committed on July 13, 2026.

He has also been charged by the Sex Crimes and Trafficking Unit with the rape of a minor, allegedly committed on May 12, 2026.

Marshall appeared before Magistrate Gayl Scott today, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences. He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

The rape matter has been transferred to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court and is set for September 1, while the murder case was adjourned until September 2.