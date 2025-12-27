Christmas delight as Santa swaps sleigh for jet ski at Sugar Bay

This year Santa left the cold North Pole and arrived at Sugar Bay Barbados on a jet ski.

Visitors lined the beach awaiting his arrival.

Adapting to the Caribbean as soon as he alighted, Santa and his elves danced to the sweet strains of a Bajan tuk band.

His elves assisted in ensuring the children received gifts, as is the tradition on Christmas morning.

Adults also had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and say whether they had been naughty or nice.

One visitor, who gave her name as Lauren, said she was visiting from England and enjoying every moment.

Eight-year-old Wren is also visiting with her family, and she too was delighted to see Santa this year.