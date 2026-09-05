Another local church has joined forces with members of the private sector to help at least 100 children prepare for the new school year.

Prophetic Prayer Protocol Ministries International today provided school supplies to children in need and distributed groceries to less fortunate families.

Senior Pastor, Apostle Calvin Marshall, says the initiative is part of the church’s commitment to following the teachings of the Bible and its responsibility to assist vulnerable members of the community.

The Apostle says this is the third edition of its Back-to-School Outreach Programme, and that it also does a similar outreach during the Christmas season.

He says the vision is to reach more communities and eventually expand the programme to other countries.