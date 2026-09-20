Church launches initiative to create opportunities for men

One local church is seeking to provide opportunities for the men in its congregation and those in the surrounding communities.

From next month, the Wesleyan Holiness Church at Cave Hill, St Michael, will be launching “The Opportunity Network” (The TON).

Director of the Men’s Ministry, Deacon Emmanuel Joseph, says the aim of The TON will be to create a network through partnerships with private and public sector institutions, civil society organisations and key individuals.

He says the partnerships will be in a wide range of areas, including employment, technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship, education and sports.

Deacon Joseph spoke about the project while delivering remarks during the church’s “Kingdom Men Initiative Awards” service this morning.

Deacon Joseph says the “Kingdom Men Initiative Awards”, presented this year to Leroy Drakes and Jeffrey Husbands, are designed to encourage men’s participation in church ministry.

Mr Drakes, who also received the “Kingdom Man of the Year Award of Excellence”, was presented with a trophy and lunch for two at Radisson Hotel Resort.