CIBC and Visa are contributing $50,000 to the 2026 Next Gen Champions Cup Football Tournament, which gets underway on Friday at the Usain Bolt Complex.

The one-day competition is set to bring together scores of young players from 24 teams in the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 age groups, along with an all-girls category.

Project Coordinator Janice Boyce says Mavericks Sports Club Inc. was established in 2011 as a non-profit organisation and currently caters to more than 300 male and female players.