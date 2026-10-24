CIBC Caribbean reinforces commitment to Barbados’ cultural development.

As Barbados prepares to mark sixty years of independence and five years as a republic, CIBC Caribbean is reinforcing its commitment to the island’s cultural development.

The financial institution is the title sponsor of the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA), with a view to supporting the preservation and promotion of Barbadian culture.

Head of Country for CIBC Caribbean in Barbados, Victor Boyce, says the decision is in support of the creative arts and the country’s cultural identity.

Mr Boyce says the sponsorship also reflects the company’s belief in giving back to the communities it serves.

He notes that CIBC Caribbean believes in making a meaningful contribution beyond its core financial services.