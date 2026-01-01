CIBC Caribbean Bank remains profitable despite non-core investment loss

CIBC Caribbean Bank Limited says strong loan growth and steady core business helped it remain profitable in 2025, even after taking a major loss on a non-core investment.

The bank reported net income of 159.7 million US dollars for the financial year ended 31 October, down from 277.5 million US dollars the year before.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark St Hill, said the lower result reflected higher credit costs, new tax rules, and a one-time investment loss.

The banking executive said risks remain heading into the new year.

These include shifting global trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and weather-related disruptions.