CIBC Caribbean honours Unsung Heroes

CIBC Caribbean continues to honour the unsung heroes of the region through its programme, which rewards extraordinary voluntary work in communities.

Speaking last evening at the CIBC Caribbean “Unsung Heroes Regional Awards & Cocktail Ceremony”, Chief Executive Officer Mark Hill said he did not envy the judges tasked with finding a winner among winners.

Yesterday’s event was held to announce the overall winner, chosen from among those already adjudged heroes in their respective islands.

Our Vonardo Corbin has that story.