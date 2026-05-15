CIBC Caribbean has issued a clarion call for this year’s Unsung Heroes competition.

This year’s local CIBC Caribbean Unsung Hero will receive $10,000, while the runner-up will take home $5,000.

At the regional level, the Unsung Hero will receive US$10,000, with the first runner-up earning US$7,000 and the second runner-up receiving US$5,000.

Additionally, the person who nominates the Unsung Hero will receive an incentive prize of $1,000.

The competition is set to take place across ten countries in the region.

Head of Country for Barbados, Victor Boyce, says last year’s winners were not expecting to be recognised as heroes at all.

Mr Boyce added that last year’s winners reflected the bank’s internal theme of a culture of care.

Last year’s winner, Carla Daniel, impacted many through her campaign promoting the protection of sea turtles.

First runner-up Roseanna Tudor continues to advocate for accessible buildings for persons with disabilities, while second runner-up George Francis teaches children in his community free of charge.