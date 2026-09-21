CIBC Caribbean says there has been a significant increase in public nominations for its Unsung Heroes Awards.

CEO Mark St Hill says the programme received 64 nominations this year, up from 39 last year.

He was speaking at the second regional CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes Awards ceremony, following the programme’s re-launch after a ten-year gap.

Mr St Hill says the increase shows that more people across the region are recognising individuals who quietly serve their communities.