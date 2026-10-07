CIMH strengthens use of satellite technology to monitor regional risks

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) is strengthening its use of satellite technology to help monitor environmental and disaster risks across the region.

With support from the European Union, CIMH staff in Barbados recently completed training in satellite-based Earth observation.

The training developed tools to detect sargassum, landslides, and changes in the Earth’s surface.

CIMH says the technology will help the region better monitor hazards, improve preparedness, and support decision-making as Caribbean countries deal with the impacts of climate change.