Burger King Clapham Bulls are the three-peat champions of the Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A. Premier League.

Playing in Game Five of the best-of-five finals series against C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics at the BCC Gym last night, the Bulls recovered from a 20-point deficit in the second quarter to win by four points, 102-98.

For the Bulls, Finals MVP Kyrone “Mello” Alexander had a game-high 34 points. Akeem Marsh recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Rahiim Gibbons and Rasheed Maynard scored 15 points each.

Simeon Maynard and Andrew Ifill added 10 points apiece.

For the Celtics, Kiserian Adams and Deroni Hurley both scored 24 points, while Theo Greenidge had 22 and Joel Hunte finished with 14.

The victory gave the Bulls the series 3-2 and secured their third consecutive Premier League basketball title.