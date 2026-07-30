Burger King Clapham Bulls are the three-peat champions of the Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A. Premier League.

Playing in Game Five of the best-of-five finals series against C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics at the BCC Gym last night, the Bulls recovered from a 20-point deficit in the second quarter to win by four points, 102-98.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.

Burger King Clapham Bulls are the three-peat champions of the Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A. Premier League.

Playing in Game Five of the best-of-five finals series against C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics at the BCC Gym last night, the Bulls recovered from a 20-point deficit in the second quarter to win by four points, 102-98.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.