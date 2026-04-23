Burger King Clapham Bulls bounced back from a first-quarter deficit to edge Fusionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers by one point in game one of the semi-finals of the Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A. Premier League playoffs.

Last night at the BCC Gym, the Bulls trailed by five points in the first quarter, but found their groove to grab the lead by half-time, before going on to secure the 86–85 victory.

In the night’s second semi-final, C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics took game one of their series against KFC Pinelands 94–80.

CBC’s Damien Best reports.