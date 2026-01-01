A 32-year-old woman has been granted bail following a court appearance yesterday.

Nakita Latisha Nathanya Clarke, of Lot 31 Appleby, St. James, was arrested and charged with trafficking and importation of cannabis on December 29, 2025.

Police say the total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 14.60 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $116,800 Barbados dollars.

Clarke appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the offences.

She was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars Barbados currency, with two sureties, and is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, April 24, 2026.