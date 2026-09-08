Climate-friendly school uniforms being considered

The idea of students wearing climate-friendly uniforms is a matter that the Ministry of Education Transformation is paying close attention to.

This, as Barbados faces temperatures of up to 33 degrees Celsius, with these hot conditions expected to run into October.

Minister Chad Blackman says the students attending the First Form Academy at Princess Margaret Secondary School are among the first to be wearing uniforms fit for a hot climate.

He spoke about the need for climate-friendly uniforms during a recent media briefing.