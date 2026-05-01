Local football clubs have been urged to get their house in order from an administrative and financial standpoint.

It is with that in mind that the organising committee of the Prime Minister’s Cup and the Barbados Football Association held a club development clinic at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.

Under the theme “Strengthening Today, Building a Better Future for Our Clubs”, the over two-hour session focused on several key areas, including how to properly register a club as a non-profit organisation, setting up and managing club bank accounts, and improving administration, governance and transparency.

Representatives from Business Barbados and the banking sector were also on hand to assist in the process.

Chairman of the organising committee, Omari Eastmond, says with the semi-professional 2026 edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup only months away, it is the perfect time for clubs to begin filing the necessary paperwork.

From a regional standpoint, General Secretary of the Barbados Football Association, Nicholas Branker, says the administrative aspect is very important.

Those in attendance gave the initiative the thumbs up.