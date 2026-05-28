CMO: Every precaution taken to protect Barbados from Ebola
Barbados’ Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth George, is assuring the public that health officials have taken every precaution to protect the country from Ebola.
Dr George made the comments during this afternoon’s post-Cabinet media briefing against the backdrop of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Meanwhile, Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Health and Wellness, stressed that Government takes all public health matters seriously.