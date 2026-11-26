As the Christmas holidays approach, Barbadians are being urged to practise safe food handling to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

The warning comes from Chief Medical Officer the Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George, who is also advising the public to take extra precautions against influenza during the festive season.

He addressed the media during this week’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Barbados and the Pan American Health Organisation.

Dr George says while there is expected to be much cooking and sharing of treats and delicacies at this time of year, it is important to ensure the food supply remains safe.

He notes that hot foods should be stored at temperatures above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, while cold foods should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

He also reminds persons preparing food to observe basic hygiene practices.

The Chief Medical Officer is particularly encouraging the elderly and people living with non-communicable diseases to wear masks to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.