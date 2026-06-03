Co-operators General Insurance Limited is set to launch its monthly hurricane promotions geared towards new and existing property policyholders from June to November.

This is according to Business Development and Marketing Officer, Sabrina Blackman.

Working in collaboration with various partners, the company hopes to encourage and assist Barbadians in their preparations to protect their families and homes during the 2026 hurricane season.

The company hopes that, through the launch of the campaign, Barbadians will be reminded to review their hurricane preparedness plans, clear drains, trim trees, assemble emergency supplies and ensure that they have the right insurance coverage in place.