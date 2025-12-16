Coach Reifer lists negatives ahead of 3rd Test vs Kiwis

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer has delivered a frank critique of his team’s batting group ahead of the third and deciding Test against New Zealand, which begins tomorrow at Bay Oval.

Down one-nil following a comprehensive loss in Wellington, the Caribbean side heads into the series finale searching for a turnaround in fortunes.

Their task has been complicated by the continued absence of opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who remains sidelined with a side strain.

Preparation has also been unsettled by the departure of performance analyst Avenesh Seetaram, who has left the tour to attend to a family matter back home.

At the heart of Reifer’s assessment is a persistent issue that has plagued the West Indies throughout the tour – the failure of batters to build on promising starts and turn them into decisive, game-shaping innings.

Play is set for tomorrow from 6 p.m. Barbados time.