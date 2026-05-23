Coconut vendors stress commitment to health and safety

Coconut vendors are once again assuring the public that strict health and safety measures remain a top priority in their daily operations.

Speaking with CBC today, several vendors emphasised that coconut vending should be recognised as a respected craft that plays an important role in Barbados’ culture and tourism industry.

The vendors explained that their trade provides a unique experience for both locals and visitors, with many tourists actively seeking fresh coconut water as part of their island experience.

They added that maintaining high standards is essential to preserving public trust and protecting the reputation of the industry.

Addressing concerns about sanitation, one vendor outlined the careful processes used when handling and preparing coconuts for sale.

Another stressed that clean tools, sanitary handling practices and proper preparation methods all form part of their commitment to ensuring customers receive safe and hygienic products.