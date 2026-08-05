Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd

A massive crowd descended on the National Botanical Gardens for the return of Cohobblopot.

The highly anticipated event featured high-energy performances and top-tier Barbadian entertainment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, says the thousands who flocked to the gardens for Cohobblopot are a clear indication that Barbadians are happy the event has returned to the Crop Over calendar.

2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch Adrian Clarke also attended the event and said he was impressed with the response to the show, which officially brought this year’s edition of the summer festival to a close.