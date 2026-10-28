College fair highlights U.S. study opportunities for Barbadian students

Barbadian students and their guardians had the opportunity to learn more about studying in the United States at a college fair held yesterday at the Barbados Community College.

The event provided prospective students and their families with an opportunity to have their questions answered and gather information about higher education opportunities in the United States.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Jennifer Klarman, underscored the value of initiatives such as the college fair in helping students explore their options for pursuing studies abroad.

Approximately 12 U.S.-registered universities participated in the event, providing information on academic programmes and other educational opportunities available to international students.

Klarman said scholarships and financial assistance were key points of interest for participants during the day-long event.

She said the focus on funding opportunities reflected a broader commitment to supporting education and empowering individuals through access to financial assistance.