Combermere boys have made it three consecutive wins, while the St. Michael School girls have repeated, as the Dasani BSSAC Championships concluded this evening at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Both schools led throughout the entire third and final day of the finals.

In the boys, Combermere made it three consecutive wins with 267.50 points, as they held off The Lodge School with 235.50.

Third went to SMS with 208, fourth H.C – 204, and St. Leonard’s Boys fifth – 193.

To honour the Waterford Wonderboys, we have today’s Under-17 800m champion in Alec Simmons.

His winning time – two minutes .90 seconds.

Then in the girls ‘ division, SMS won their second team title in a row, as they blew away the field with 357 points.

Harrison College were second, 120 points adrift on 237.

Third went to Combermere – 197.50, fourth Springer Memorial – 181, and fifth Christ Church Foundation – 175.

To honour SMS, we highlight the girls’ Under-15 400-metre relay, which they won in a record time of 49.48 seconds.