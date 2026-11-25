Combermere have secured a place in the final of the Barbados Secondary Schools Under-19 Netball League.

The girls from Waterford defeated Christ Church Foundation yesterday in a thrilling semi-final, winning by just two points.

Also in action yesterday, in the opening match of the Under-13 semi-finals, Harrison College edged out Queen’s College 6–2.

The remaining semi-final matches are scheduled for tomorrow. In the Under-13 competition, Christ Church Foundation will face hosts Springer Memorial.

Springer will also feature in the Under-19 semi-final, where they will take on Queen’s College.